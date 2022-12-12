KALEO Adds Sydney Headline Show to 2023 Australian Tour

‘Way Down We Go’ hitmakers KALEO have announced two headline dates in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

The band will be in the country as part of Bluesfest, playing the flagship event in Byron Bay and also the spin-off festival happening in Melbourne. They’ve now announced an additional headline date in Sydney at the Metro Theatre on Tuesday, 4th April.

KALEO: ‘Way Down We Go’

[embedded content]

They’ll also play a set at Auckland’s Powerstation on Tuesday, 11th April. Tickets will go on sale this week, details below.

The Icelandic group shot to fame off the back of the release of 2016 album A/B – which spawned singles like ‘No Good’, ‘All The Pretty Girls’ and ‘Way Down We Go’, which has featured in a heap of shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Riverdale. They’ve since released a new album Surface Sounds, and spent the last year playing festivals like Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Lollapalooza.

For the first time ever Bluesfest will be expanding to Melbourne next year, with a two-day festival happening at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. A bunch of acts will be making the trip south, including Ash Grunwald, The Doobie Brothers, Henry Wagons, Buddy Guy, KALEO, and more.

KALEO Headline Dates 2023

Tickets are on sale 1pm on Wednesday, 14th December via Frontier Touring. A Frontier Members pre-sale will run from 12 noon on Tuesday, 13th December.

Tuesday, 4th April – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tuesday, 11th April – Powerstation, Auckland NZ

Further Reading

Bluesfest Is Coming To Melbourne In 2023

Beck Added to Bluesfest 2023 Lineup

The Complete and Updated List of Bluesfest 2023 Sideshows