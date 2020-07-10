“Kampo ni Jinkee Pacquiao, bumuwelta kay Agot Isidro”

Hot topic ang naging pahayag ni Agot Isidro sa tila pagiging insensitive umano ni Jinkee Pacquiao sa social media ngayong panahon ng krisis.

Hindi pinalagpas ng kampo ni Jinkee Pacquiao ang naging pagpuna ng aktres na si Agot Isidro sa naging post niya sa kaniyang Louis Vuitton at Hermès his and hers bicycle.

Kahapon, July 9, pinuna ni Agot Isidro ang tila magarbong pamumuhay ng pamilya ng misis ni Senator Manny Pacquiao na si Jinkee Pacquiao.

Sa retweet post ni Agot binigyang pansin ng aktres ang tila pagiging insensitive umano ni Jinkee ngayong panahon ng pandemya at humaharap ang maraming tao sa krisis.

“Alam namin na marami kayong pera. At kung ano ang gusto ninyong gawin sa pera na yun, wala kaming pakialam. Pero marami rin ang walang trabaho at nagkukumahog humanap ng pera para may pakain sa kanilang pamilya. Puede ba, konting sensitivity man lang? #nouveau.”

Kaya sa Instagram ng talent manager na si Arnold Vegafria, na business manager ni Senator Manny at kilalang malapit sa pamilya Pacquiao, agad na dumipensa ito sa trending na pahayag ni ng aktres.

“What’s your issue, Agot?

“What Jinkee posts on her Instagram page is not for us to judge,” caption ni Arnold sa post kalakip ang mga screen shot ng pahayag ni Agot sa social media.

Aniya, ang lahat ng mayroon ang pamilya Pacquiao ay mula sa hard earned money ng boxing champ.

“What she does with her family’s hard-earned money is none of our business, because such bountiful blessings are just the fruit of her husband’s esteemed legacy as an iconic Filipino boxing legend and businessman, and are not stained in any way by graft or corruption,” sabi pa ng talent manager.

Naninidcwala rin siya na galing sa tama ang pera ni Jinkee na kilala bilang isang negosyante.

“Jinkee has also worked her way up as a smart and prudent businesswoman with several investments under her good name.”

Patuloy pa ng talent manager: “You probably have no idea as to the extent by which the good Senator, Manny Pacquiao and his family, have done so much to help our countrymen, not just during the past three months during the height of the pandemic, but even way before when he was still working hard to achieve his iconic stature.

“You probably don’t see or hear much about it because they are not the types to brag about their noble and charitable deeds for other people to see. They would rather do their humble acts of generosity away from the eyes of the media or the glare of the spotlight.”

Pinuna rin ng talent manager ang pag gamit ni Agot sa salitang “Nouveau” na tila pang-iinsulto kay pamilya Pacquiao.

“And please be more discerning about your use of the word ‘nouveau.’”

“The Pacquiaos have worked hard over the past decades to achieve their current standing in society, and despite their status, they have remained humble, low-key and generous to whoever asks for their help. Their fervent desire to serve their countrymen continues to inspire them to pursue higher education and excel in their public service endeavors,” pahayag ng manager sa post.