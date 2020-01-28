“Kampo ni Nadine Lustre, handa sa haharaping kaso”

Nanindigan naman ang kampo ni Nadine Lustre na may karapatan itong mag-‘terminate’ ng kanyang kontrata.

Naunang inihayag ng kampo ng aktres na si Nadine Lustre na kumalas na siya sa Viva Artists Agency (VAA) at ‘self-managed’ na rin siya ngayon tulad ng dating boyfriend na si James Reid.

Matapos ang pahayag ng abogado ni Nadine na si Atty. Lorna Kapunan, pinabulaanan naman ito ng VAA at sinabing nananatiling parte pa rin ang aktres sa ilalim ng kanilang management.

Sa inilabas din nilang statement ay kanilang binalaan ang mga makikipag-transaksyon sa aktres ng walang kanilang pahintulot ay maaari ring kasuhan.

“Any dealings or professional engagements entered into by Nadine, without consent or approval of VIVA, constitutes breach of contract.

“VAA will initiate appropriate legal action against Nadine and/or third parties that directly deal with Nadine in contravention of VIVA’s management contract.”

Kaagad namang naglabas ang pahayag Kapunan and Castillo Law Offices at sinabing handa ang kanilang kampo sa posibleng isampa ng VAA laban sa aktres.

“We welcome any legal action by Viva so their unconscionable, oppressive and illegal contract with Nadine (and their other artists) can be litigated in the proper forum,” ani Atty. Kapunan.

“Viva lawyers have not replied to our earlier letters but chose to wait in ambush to malign Nadine and harass third parties dealing with her in good faith. This is wrongful and malicious contract interference by Viva actionable in law for damages,” dagdag pa niya.

Taong 2009 nang naging parte ng VAA si Nadine.