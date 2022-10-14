KANADA THE LOOP Shares ‘Nuh Uh’ From Upcoming Debut EP ‘Toyota Reckless’

Genre-curious artist KANADA THE LOOP has shared the new single ‘Nuh Uh’. The indie hip hop track is set to appear on the Luritja artist’s debut EP, Toyota Reckless, which is scheduled for release on Friday, 11th November.

On ‘Nuh Uh’, KANADA THE LOOP’s Brice Young offers a blend of pop, indie and hip hop, showcasing his unbounded approach to songcraft. But despite its multi-layered approach, ‘Nuh Uh’ doesn’t skimp on quality.

KANADA THE LOOP – ‘Nuh Uh’

[embedded content]

The Sydney-based, Adelaide-raised KANADA THE LOOP made his debut in 2021, shrouded in mystery. The former Pinkish Blu member has since managed to attract an eager following due to his unique sound and aesthetic.

KANADA debuted with ‘ZOOM IN’ in August 2021; in 2022, he’s put out the singles ‘JANUARY’, ”LIFE ON MARS’ and last month’s ‘Blurr’. He performed at a number of showcases at BIGSOUND 2022 and experienced a boost in popularity after ‘Blurr’ was added to several Spotify playlists, including Deadly Beats and Indie Arrivals.

KANADA THE LOOP’s forthcoming Toyota Reckless EP will be released via Seven Seven Music and Sony Music Australia. The Seven Seven roster also includes Forest Claudette and ZHR.

