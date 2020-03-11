Kanagawa Prefecture Announces Opening of Major Facilities This Spring

YOKOHAMA, Japan, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Kanagawa Prefectural Government unveiled details about four major facilities that will open in the prefecture this spring. The facilities are scheduled to newly open or reopen after renovation one after another in Kanagawa Prefecture from March through May. Further details of the facilities, including the latest information, are available on the official website of each facility.

Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202003107850?p=images

– Mitsui Outlet Park Yokohama Bayside

Mitsui Outlet Park Yokohama Bayside, which has been closed for renovation, will reopen this spring. The beachfront facility, filled with a feeling of openness, will house sophisticated lifestyle brands, restaurants and authentic local eateries as well as yoga and cooking schools, workshops and stores for visitors to experience various activities, among other functions.

Address: 5-2 Shiraho, Kanazawa-ku, Yokohama City

Number of stores: About 170

Opening hours: Product sales/services: 10:00 – 20:00

Restaurants: 11:00 – 21:00

Food Court: 10:30 – 21:00

Scheduled opening day: April 10 (Friday), 2020

Access: A 5-minute walk from “Torihama Station” on the Kanazawa Seaside Line

Parking space: Available

URL: https://mitsui-shopping-park.com/mop/yokohama/ (Japanese only)

– HANA BIYORI

New-wave flower park “HANA BIYORI” (literally a day fit for flower viewing) will open adjacent to Yomiuriland. A greenhouse, where visitors can enjoy viewing flowers in full bloom at all times, will display flowers and a digital world never experienced before, such as a flower chandelier — one of the biggest in the Kanto metropolitan region — and projection mapping that changes endings through feeling analyses. The facility is full of other attractions as well such as cute Asian small-clawed otters, workshops and so on.

Location: Next to Yomiuriland

Opening hours: 09:30 – 17:00 (subject to change depending on the season)

Scheduled opening day: March 19 (Thursday), 2020

Admission fees: Adult 1,200 yen, Child (over 3 and under 12 years old) 600 yen

Access: A free shuttle bus ride or a 10-minute walk from “Keio-Yomiuriland Station” on the Keio Line

Parking space: Available

URL: https://www.yomiuriland.com/hanabiyori/ (Japanese only)

– NEWoMan YOKOHAMA

NEWoMan YOKOHAMA, housed in a new building dubbed “JR Yokohama Tower” at Yokohama Station, has many luxury shops and restaurants as does the first NEWoMan commercial complex opened in Shinjuku. In the Yokohama facility, visitors can encounter cutting-edge items in various categories such as fashion, beauty care, food and culture.

Address: JR Yokohama Tower 1-1-1 Minamisaiwai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama City

Number of shops: About 116

Opening hours

– Shopping: 10:00 – 21:00 on weekdays (10:00 – 20:30 on Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays)

– Restaurants: 11:00 – 23:00 (except for some shops)

*Different opening hours for some shops

Scheduled opening day: May 30 (Saturday), 2020

Access: Just near the West Exit of Yokohama Station on all relevant lines

Parking space: None

URL: https://www.newoman.jp/yokohama-opening/ (Japanese only)

The facilities that have already opened are also recommended.

– YOKOHAMA HAMMERHEAD

Built in the Minato Mirai area, YOKOHAMA HAMMERHEAD is a bayside complex of facilities centering on a passenger ship terminal and complete with an international brand hotel and food-themed commercial establishments. On the second floor is a terrace where visitors can walk around the complex, as well as hands-on restaurants. The complex, therefore, is full of must-try attractions visitors can enjoy even without having any plans to get on a ship.

Address: 2-14-1 Shinko, Naka-ku, Yokohama City

Number of shops: About 25

Opening hours

– Hotel: All year round

– Commercial area: 1st floor 10:00 – 21:00, 2nd floor 11:30 – 23:00

*Different business hours for some shops

Access: A 15-minute walk from JR “Sakuragicho Station,” or a 10-minute walk from “Bashamichi Station” on the Minatomirai Line

Parking space: Available

URL: http://www.hammerhead.co.jp.e.aix.hp.transer.com/

– Fishing Port Station TOTOCO

“Fishing Port Station TOTOCO,” where visitors can thoroughly enjoy local fish cuisine, has opened in Odawara City. This is where visitors can enjoy cuisine using fish sent directly from a nearby fishing port and fish market, where abundant species are available, as well as local vegetables and household dishes. At a restaurant on the second floor, visitors can enjoy fresh seafood such as bowls of rice topped with plentiful salmon caviar, tuna, sea urchin and other fresh blessings of the sea, as well as “ramen” noodles and sashimi (sliced raw fish) buffet.

Address: 1-28 Hayakawa, Odawara City

Opening hours: 09:00 – 17:00

*Opening hours for the restaurants vary from shop to shop and from season to season.

Access: A 10-minute walk from “Hayakawa Station” on the JR Tokaido Line

Parking space: Available

URL: https://www.totoco-odawara.com/ (Japanese only)