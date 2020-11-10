“Kang Daniel, TWICE’s Jihyo have broken up”

K-Pop stars Kang Daniel and Jihyo of TWICE have broken up.

K-Pop powerhouse couple Kang Daniel and Jihyo of girl group TWICE have called it quits after more than a year of dating, JYP Entertainment confirms.

“It is true that they broke up recently,” a source from JYP said, according to a report by Korean publication Ilgan Sports Plus.

Kang Daniel’s agency, on the other hand, has yet to issue a statement regarding the couple’s breakup.

Dispatch first reported the news about the couple’s breakup that left thousands of fans all over the world feeling broken.

“Both of them had clear goals. As they were focused on working on their albums, the number of meetings decreased. It appears that they thought work is more important now,” a source told Dispatch.

It was in 2018 when Kang Daniel — who was still with Wanna One at that time — first met Jihyo through a common acquaintance.

In 2019, the couple started dating, but their focus on their respective careers kept them from finding time for each other.

After the word about their relationship came out, Kang Daniel penned a letter apologizing to his fans for the news.

“First of all, I sincerely apologize to fans who felt surprised to hear the unexpected news this morning. Surely, for a whole day, everyone could not do anything, and I was even more worried to think whether I myself said these words too late,” he wrote in the letter as translated by Star News.

Both artists are currently busy pursuing their music careers. TWICE, for instance, recently released a 13-track album called Eyes Wide Open.

Kang Daniel, on the other hand, released his second mini-album Magenta last August.

Kang Daniel rose to prominence after his successful stint in the second season of the survival reality show Produce 101.

He later went on to become a member of the K-Pop group Wanna One. But after more than a year with the group, he decided to pursue a solo career and eventually establish an agency of his own called Konnect Entertainment. He marked his solo debut with the release of an EP called Color On Me.

He came to Manila last 2019 for a show at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Jihyo, on the other hand, serves as the leader of TWICE. She debuted as a member of TWICE in 2015.

The girls are known for their hits such as “TT,” “MORE & MORE,” “Feel Special,” and “Fancy,” among others.

Jihyo, along with other members of TWICE, visited the Philippines in July of 2019.