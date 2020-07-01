Kantar: Impact of COVID-19 – Winning and Losing in 2020

JAKARTA, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Kantar, the world’s leading data, insights and consulting company, announced today that they will host a live webinar focused on the impact of COVID-19 in people’s purchase behaviour of in-home FMCG products and brands performance based on a new study of fifty-eight categories and 642 brands in Indonesia.

During the webinar, Kantar will be providing insights into the changing patterns of consumption across different consumer groups in In-Home FMCG categories, brand’s performance and potential scenarios for the second half of 2020.

“This is the first time Kantar will be showing the overall impact of COVID-19 in brands’ performance in the Indonesia market,” said Hernan Sanchez, Expert Solutions Director, Asia. “During the first months of 2020, we observed the high level of agility and flexibility of Indonesia’s marketing and sales teams to adapt to the new normal and serve people’s needs even in the current challenging conditions, however we foresee a second half of the year of high volatility that will require new efforts for brands to keep their success.”

As the market increases in complexity, decision making is becoming more challenging for commercial teams. Factors that showed a predictable pattern in the past like the GDP evolution, consumer’s confidence index or inflation can be dramatically affected in the months to come and this requires the use of AIML decision support systems to navigate the new market conditions.

“The Indonesia In-Home FMCG if without the COVID-19 pandemic was expected to grow at +8.2% YTD May (2020 vs 2019). However, the market has reacted sharply to the restricted mobility and driving actual YTD growth to +9.1% in the same period. Indonesia market offered big opportunities and data-driven brands were agile and effective on materializing them. We are proud to be supporting them through Kantar’s unique data platform, technology and talent,” said Venu Madhav, General Manager, Worldpanel Division, Indonesia.

