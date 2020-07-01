Kanye West Has A New Song With FKA Twigs And Skrillex Coming This Week

Kanye West has already announced details of his forthcoming album this week, but he’s keeping the momentum strong by appearing on another new track alongside FKA twigs, Skrillex and more.

The track in question, titled ‘Ego Death’, is set to drop early tomorrow morning and belongs to Ty Dolla $ign. The track features a smorgasbord of superstars, like the aforementioned West, Twigs and Skrillex, but also features experimental artist serpentwithfeet.

This track comes the same week as West made his return with the announcement of his tenth studio album God’s Country, and the release of the album’s lead single ‘Wash Us in the Blood’ which features Travis Scott.

West and Ty Dolla $ign have collaborated multiple times before, with the latter appearing on a few of West’s recent albums, such as 2016’s The Life of Pablo, 2018’s Ye and last year’s Jesus Is King.

Skrillex has also collaborated with a few of these artists before, like with Ty Dolla $ign on ‘Midnight Hour’ and with FKA twigs on ‘holy terrain’.

Check out the track’s teaser below.