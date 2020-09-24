Kanye West Is Giving Back His Share Of Masters To All Artists Signed To His Record Label

In the latest development in Kanye West‘s newfound advocacy for artist ownership of their masters, he’s now saying that he’s giving back his share of masters that he owns from all artist signed to his record label, GOOD Music.

Taking to Twitter, West said: “I’m giving all Good music artist back the 50% share I have of their masters”.

He then challenged Universal to match him, after sharing his plan to divvy back his shares via a screenshot of text messages with Elon Musk.

Some of the artists signed to his label, like Desiigner and 070 Shake, have taken to social media to thank West for the move.

This announcement comes shortly after West revealed that he would “personally” help to get Taylor Swift’s masters back.

Scott Borchetta, founder of Swift’s old label Big Machine Records, sold the masters to every Swift album that came out pre-2019’s Lover to artist manager Scooter Braun, with who Swift had a long-running beef with.