Kanye West Pays Tribute To Mother With New Song ‘DONDA’

Kanye West has shared new song ‘DONDA’ in memory of his mother, Donda West, on what would have been her 71st birthday.

The track opens with Donda – who died in 2007 following complications from surgery – reciting lyrics from KRS-One’s ‘Sound of Da Police’ before Kanye begins at around the 1:30 mark.

“In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday,” wrote the rapper in a tweet linking to the track.

It’s not clear yet whether ‘DONDA’ will appear in any format on Yeezy’s upcoming album God’s Country. The track abruptly cuts out towards the end and is not on any streaming platform, suggesting it may be a preview of a larger piece of music.

Late last month, Kanye released new, Travis-Scott featuring single ‘Wash Us in the Blood’. It’s the first track to be shared thus far from God’s Country. He also appeared on ‘Ego Death’, a new Ty Dolla $ign single that also featured Skrillex, FKA twigs and serpentwithfeet.

In an interview with Forbes earlier this month, West discussed his plans to run for president, saying he was done affiliating with Donald Trump. The rapper revealed he was both anti-abortion and anti-vaccination, and claimed he had contracted COVID-19 back in February.