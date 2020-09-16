Kanye West Pisses On Grammy, Tweets Out Record Label Contracts

Kanye West has continued to slam major recording companies in a series of new tweets. They arrive after the rapper called the music industry “modern day slave ships” and compared himself to Moses earlier this week, saying he wouldn’t release any more new music until his contract with Sony and Universal had ended.

Now, he’s posted dozens of screenshots of what appear to be recording contracts, asking “every lawyer in the world” to take a look at them. Yeezy also shared a video that seemingly shows him pissing on a Grammy award.

Here are my ten Universal contracts … I need every lawyer in the world to look at these — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

“90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty,” the rapper tweeted. “A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying.”

West’s tweets follow the musician expressing a desire to get his master recordings to his children, telling Universal and Vivendi – the parent companies to his label G.O.O.D. Music along with Def Jam Recordings – that he plans to do “everything in [his] legal power and use [his] voice until all artist contracts are changed.”

90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying. — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

EVERYONE AT UNIVERSAL AND VIVENDI PLEASE UNDERSTAND THAT I WILL DO EVERYTHING IN MY LEGAL POWER AND USE MY VOICE UNTIL ALL ARTIST CONTRACTS ARE CHANGED STARTING WITH GETTING MY MASTERS FOR MY CHILDREN I WILL NOT STOP I PROMISE YOU IM AM PETTY AND VERY PERSONAL — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

West’s former collaborator Hit-Boy shared a screenshot of West’s tweet about “modern day slave ships”, on Instagram, throwing his support behind West despite admitting he wasn’t a fan of the rapper on a “personal level” because the rapper stopped picking his beats because he began producing music for Beyoncé.

West responded to Hit-Boy’s Instagram in a follow-up tweet.

HI GUYS … TRUST ME WE WILL NOT STOP … HITBOY FIRST TO STAND UP … I DIDN’T HAVE A PROBLEM WITH HIM PRODUCING FOR BEYONCÉ … I HAD A PROBLEM WITH THE FACT HE WAS SIGNED TO ME AND I DIDN’T KNOW BUT I KNEW JAY AND BEYONCÉ AND HIT-BOY … JUST FOR CLARITY — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Kanye also called for support from fellow musicians like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Bono and “even” Taylor Swift – who, as you may recall, had her own battle with her former record label regarding the ownership of her masters last year.