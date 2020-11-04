Kanye West Reveals He Has Voted For The First Time In His Life

Kanye West has topped off his 2020 presidential campaign by voting for the first time in his life…for himself, of course.

Taking to social media with a selfie, he posted a photo of himself wearing a mask and donning a sticker reading ‘I Voted’, West revealed that it’s the first time voting. He voted for himself, as a write-in.

In a separate tweet, he said “God is so good.

“Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.”

West’s presidential campaign has been with riddled with issues from the beginning. He missed important registration deadlines in 29 states, and lost appeals in a further five states.

Regardless of the outcome of the election, West is set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! later this week, so let’s all brace ourselves for that one.