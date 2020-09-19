Kanye West Says He’ll Help Taylor Swift Get Her Masters Back

Kanye West is continuing his tirade against major record labels and his belief that artists should own their masters, and now he’s offered to bat for the most unlikely candidate: Taylor Swift.

Throughout the week, West has compared the music industry to a modern day “slave ship”, said that he won’t release new music until he is freed from his contracts with Universal and Sony, and he’s labelled himself as the new Moses.

Now, his focus is on artists owning their masters, which is something Swift has also argued for in the wake of her departure from Big Machine last year.

Scott Borchetta, founder of the label, sold the masters to every Swift album that came out pre-2019’s Lover to artist manager Scooter Braun, with who Swift has a long-running beef with.

The only beef Swift has that has lasted longer than hers with Braun is hers with West, which by now is so well documented that we needn’t go into it.

It seems that West is apparently trying to call a truce, as he’s now vowed that he’ll get Swift her masters back.

“I’M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK,” he tweeted.

“SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND.”

Taylor is yet to respond to Kanye, and we’d advise not holding your breath.

