“Kapamilya artists, managers agree to take pay cuts in support of ABS-CBN”

ABS-CBN chief operating officer of broadcast Cory Vidanes extends her gratitude for the said support.ABS-CBN chief operating officer of broadcast Cory Vidanes extends her gratitude for the said support.

As ABS-CBN continues to battle the financial challenges brought by its shutdown on television and radio, Kapamilya artists with existing shows and their talent managers have agreed to take pay cuts.

According to Professional Artist Managers Inc. (PAMI) president June Rufino, the group of talent managers want to cooperate with ABS-CBN and help the network in any way that they can.

“In good times, ABS-CBN has been with us. In bad times, we want to be there for them. Ngayon alam nila, wala ang ABS-CBN. Naiintindihan nila iyon. We want to cooperate. We want to help ABS-CBN in whatever way we can and taking a pay cut is one way to do that,” she said.

Rufino added, “ABS-CBN has always been in the service of the Filipino. Kapag may calamities, ‘yung ABS-CBN ang nauunang tumulong. Now, it’s time for us to pay it forward.”

ABS-CBN chief operating officer of broadcast Cory Vidanes expressed her gratitude to those who supported the decision of the network.

“We are grateful to all our artists for their understanding and support for the network during these difficult times. We thank them for keeping the passion and commitment to bring joy and entertainment to our audience in the midst of the pandemic and the shutdown,” Vidanes stated.

“We will continue to serve the Filipino through Kapamilya Channel on cable, satellite TV, and iWant,” Vidanes continued.

ABS-CBN has been losing Php 30 to Php 35 million everyday in advertising revenues since it was shut down and cutting down the talent fees has been one of its cost-saving measures.