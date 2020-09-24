“‘Kapamilya forever’: Noli de Castro confirms he will stay with ABS-CBN”

In his TeleRadyo program ‘Kabayan,’ Noli De Castro assured a listener that he will not leave ABS-CBN.

“Ako po ang tunay na Kapamilya forever.”

These were the words of Noli de Castro as he confirmed that he is staying with ABS-CBN.

On his TeleRadyo show Kabayan, the veteran broadcaster read a message from a fan who urged him not to leave his shows on the media network.

Noli assured the fan and said, “Nagsimula ako dito nang magsimula ang ABS-CBN after ng martial law. Oh, martial law na naman at nandito pa rin ako — ay ‘di pala martial law ‘yun.”

The message came amid the transfer of Noli’s colleagues like Ted Failon, Gerry Baja, and Anthony Taberna to other networks.

Some Kapamilya actors like Pokwang and Maja Salvador also announced their departure from the network to appear in other programs outside of ABS-CBN.

On July 10, the House committee denied ABS-CBN a new franchise, which forced the media giant to shut down its broadcast operations on television and radio. Following the death of its franchise, the network had to lay off thousands of its workers.

Aside from the program Kabayan, Noli is the anchor of the evening news program TV Patrol.