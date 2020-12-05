“Kapamilya stars and P-pop groups sign with ABS-CBN and Star Magic”

Kim Chiu, Andrea Brillantes, Jane de Leon, Kira Balinger, Robi Domingo, Enchong Dee, Joseph Marco, JM de Guzman, BINI, and SHA Boys sign contracts with the Kapamilya network.

Several ABS-CBN stars have chosen to renew their contracts with the network and its talent management arm Star Magic in the event Star Magic Shines On last Friday, December 4. Among them were Kim Chiu, Andrea Brillantes, Jane de Leon, Kira Balinger, Robi Domingo, Enchong Dee, Joseph Marco, and JM de Guzman.

In a press conference right after the signing, the celebrities took turns in expressing their gratitude and support for the Kapamilya network.

When asked why she chose to stay with Star Magic , Kim said, “Siguro may kanya kanya naman din decisions ‘yung bawat artist and i-respeto natin ‘yung decisions na ginawa nila. But for me, I am happy na nandito ako as a Star Magic artist ever since. Hindi ko alam pero parang gusto ko nandito na ako. Dito na ako lumaki and alam ko kung pa’no sila mag-alaga. And si Direk Lauren (Dyogi) naman is really sobrang maalaga talaga na tao and tatay siya ng marami sa’min dito sa showbiz industry kaya I am happy, no doubt.”

Likewise, Enchong said that he did not consider leaving the network, “It was really never a thought. Hindi dumating sa’kin ‘yung pagdadalawang isip even when everything was going on with the pandemic and the shutdown. Never ko siyang inisip. You want to stay with Star Magic ? Yeah, it’s my home. You want to stay with ABS? Yeah, it’s my home.”

Like Kim, Robi is also happy to have known Pinoy Big Brother director Laurenti Dyogi as the new head of Star Magic . Being a former PBB housemate himself, Robi said, “I feel so parang comfortable with Direk Lauren. He’s my father sa ABS-CBN. Siya ‘yun unang nakadiscover sa’kin because of PBB. And now that he is part of Star Magic , parang mas lalong naging kumportable ako sa mga gagawin ko at sa lahat ng pwede kong magawa sa loob ng pamilya ko.”

Meanwhile, projects have all lined up for Joseph, Andrea, Kira, and Jane

Having his first Metro Manila Film Festival experience, Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin star Joseph has two entries this year – The Missing and Isa Pang Bahaghari. Given the situation where people have to stay home in this pandemic, Joseph chose to look at the bright side, “The good thing about it is that mapapanood na ito ng buong mundo. So worldwide, they just have to go to upstream.ph at you know, ‘yung mga workers natin far away from saan saan man bansa ‘yan, mapapanood nila. Real time. So you just have to see the good in every bad situation.

As for Andrea, more surprises await The Gold Squad fans as they have more to show the public soon. She is also set to star in the upcoming soap, Wag Kang Mangamba.

Kira, for her part, has fans swooning over her onscreen team up with Grae Fernandez, who surprised her during the contract signing. The two are currently starring in Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin .

And finally, Jane will fly as Darna soon as it was confirmed that the project will now be a television series.

Likewise, ABS-CBN and Star Magic also welcomed two new Pinoy pop groups – the girl group BINI and the boy band Star Hunt Academy Boys or SHA Boys. As one of the names suggests, both were formed through Star Hunt .

BINI, who just released their own version of “Da Coconut Nut” song, expressed their gratitude for being a part of Star Magic . “Thankful din po kasi sobrang init po ng pagtanggap. And pinag-uusapan nga po naming girls kanina na ‘Girls, may panibago na naman tayong family na sasamahan.’ Thank you po.” The group trained for almost two years and lived together for seven months

Likewise, SHA Boys also felt overwhelmed having developed a following early on their career. “Sobrang nakakataba po ng puso kasi hindi pa kami officially launched as a group pero nakikilala na kami ng mga tao kaya po sobrang thank you po sa inyo, sa mga bosses, mga staff po kasi tinutulungan nila kami mag-grow as a person and as a performer kaya po sobrang laki po ng pasasalamat namin sa inyo, lalo sa mga supporters po namin.”

