“Kapamilya stars cry foul over shutdown of TV Plus in Metro Manila and SKY Direct”

Liza Soberano, Anne Curtis, Bianca Gonzalez, and other Kapamilya stars posted their reaction on social media.

Various Kapamilya artists took to social media to express their frustration after the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) ordered the shutdown of ABS-CBN’s digital broadcast on TVPlus in Metro Manila and SKY’s satellite broadcast nationwide.

NTC served 2 cease-and-desist orders to ABS-CBN on Tuesday, June 30, stopping its digital TV transmission in Metro Manila via Channel 43 (644-650 mhz) and halting the SKY direct-to-home satellite transmission of the network’s cable company Sky Cable Corporation.

Here are the reactions of some of the Kapamilya stars:

Liza Soberano

No words for these heartless people #ABSCBNFranchise — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) June 30, 2020

How come there’s so much time being spent on bringing ABS-CBN down but little to no time figuring out ways to help our kababayans who are struggling during this pandemic, kasi naka GCQ parin tayo????? — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) June 30, 2020

Bianca Gonzalez

Ang Jeepney TV, Teleradyo, Asianovela channel ang nakakapagbigay saya sa mga tao dito sa bahay mamula nung nawala ang ABS-CBN nung May 5.. ngayon naman.. ito.. 💔💔💔💔💔 #IbalikAngABSCBN 🙏🏼😭🙏🏼😭🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/CctmliFKOx — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) June 30, 2020

Gretchen Ho

Gusto po talaga nila tayo mawalan ng trabaho. Anona? Bigyan niyo kami ng mga katrabaho ko ng ayuda ha. https://t.co/IrdI7Ye9Bs — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) June 30, 2020

Karla Estrada

Wala na kapwa kapwa tao? Bahala nalang sila sa buhay nila??? Hindi na iniisip ang mga taong mawawalan ng trabaho na pwedeng magutom ang mga pamilya?? Baket ngayon pa lahat kailangang gawin ito sa gitna ng crisis… KAPWA PILIPINO PINAHIHIRAPAN NINYO. https://t.co/by4o34TplF — karla estrada (@Estrada21Karla) June 30, 2020

DJ Chacha

Yung dapang dapa ka na pero pilit ka pa ring tinatapakan para hindi ka na makabangon. — DJ Chacha (@mor1019chacha) June 30, 2020

Anne Curtis