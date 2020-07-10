Kapamilya stars join ABS-CBN rally outside Batasang Pambansa

TOP Kapamilya stars went to the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City on Friday to call on Congress to vote “yes” on the ABS-CBN franchise renewal. The stars, with face masks and face shields, joined other supporters of the media giant.

Actress and activist Angel Locsin carried a sign that read “give us a chance to be better,” with a red, blue, and green background to match the network’s colors. Based on social media posts, Locsin reminded everyone present to observe proper social distancing even while protesting.

Actress Angel Locsin raises a sign that says ‘Give us a chance to be better’ during a rally at the Batasan Pambansa on July 10, 2020 for the renewal of the ABS-CBN franchise

Actors Piolo Pascual and Kathryn Bernardo join the youth groups in a rally at the Batasan Pambansa in support of the renewal of the ABS-CBN franchise.

As of posting time, Locsin posted two photos on Instagram of her holding up her sign. The first was captioned, “Please say yes.” In her second post, she captioned it with lyrics from Kamikazee’s song “Narda,” “ Awit na nananawagan, baka sakaling napakikinggan…”

On her Instagram stories, Locsin posted other celebrity sightings, including Bianca Gonzales who drove to the area with red, white, and green ribbons on her car; “Magandang Buhay” hosts Jolina Magdangal, Karla Estrada, and Melai Cantiveros; actress Nikki Valdez and husband Luis Garcia; and comedian Vice Ganda who carried a sign that said “Para sa inyo ito, Madlang Pipol.”

Other artists on the scene were Elisse Joson and RK Bagatsing.

Meanwhile, notable ABS-CBN actors Piolo Pascual and Kathryn Bernardo protested with activist groups National Alliance of Broadcast Unions (NABU)-Sentro, Youth Resist, and Akbayan Youth.

Akbayan Youth posted a video of Bernardo on their Facebook page saying, “Sa lahat po ng kabataan na sinusuportahan kami sa laban na ‘to, maraming maraming salamat. Ramdam namin ang suporta niyo and let’s just hope for the best.”