“Kapamilya stars nanguna sa listahan ng Box Office Entertainment Awards recipients”

Kokoronahan bilang Box Office King si Aga Muhlach at Box Office Queen naman ang child star na si Xia Vigor sa gaganaping 51st Box Office Entertainment Awards ng Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation (GMMSF). Ang dalawa ang bida sa Pinoy adaptation film from Korea na Miracle In Cell No. 7 na ipinalabas noong 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival na naging top grossing film.

Tatangapin naman nina Kathryn Bernardo at Alden Richards na first time nagtambal sa pelikulang Hello, Love, Goodbye ng Star Cinema ang Phenomenal Stars of Philippine Cinema.

Ang basehan ng Guillermo sa pagpili sa dalawa ay ang kabuuang kinita ng kanilang pelikula na umabot ng P1.3 billion.

Wagi rin sina Kathryn bilang Film Actress of the Year for HLG at tie naman sa Film Actor of the Year sina Alden (Hello, Love, Goodbye) at Aga (Miracle In Cell No. 7).

Kikilalanin din Guillermo bilang Prince and Princess of Philippine Movies sina Liza Soberano at Enrique Gil dahil sa success sa takilya ng pelikulang Alone/Together.

Narito ang kumpletong listahan ng mga pararangalan ng GMMSF sa Box Office Entertainment Awards including TV, Music and Social Media category.

Ang awarding ceremony ay gaganapin sa Resorts World Manila sa March 15, 6 p.m., produced by Airtime Marketing ni Tess Celestino-Howard.



FILM CATEGORY:

Phenomenal Stars of Philippine Cinema – Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards

Box Office King – Aga Muhlach

Box Office Queen – Xia Vigor

Film Actors of the Year – Alden Richards and Aga Muhlach

Film Actress of the Year – Kathryn Bernardo

Prince of Philippine Movies – Enrique Gil

Princess of Philippine Movies – Liza Soberano

Movie Supporting Actor of the Year – Joel Torre

Movie Supporting Actress of the Year – Bela Padilla

Most Popular Loveteam for Movies – Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano

Most Promising Male Star for Movies – JC Santos

Most Promising Female Star for Movies – Kim Molina

Most Popular Film Producer – ABS CBN Film Production/Star Cinema

Most Popular Screenwriter/s – Carmi Raymundo, Rona Go, and Cathy Garcia Molina

Most Popular Film Director – Cathy Garcia Molina

Best Acting Ensemble in a Movie – Miracle in Cell No. 7

TV CATEGORY:

TV Actor of the Year (Primetime Drama) – Coco Martin ( FPJ’S Ang Probinsyano )

TV Actor of the Year (Daytime Drama) – JM de Guzman (Pamilya Ko )

TV Actress of the Year (Primetime Drama) – Angel Locsin ( The General’s Daughter )

TV Actress of the Year (Daytime Drama) – Dimples Romana ( Kadenang Ginto )

Prince of Philippine Television – Joshua Garcia ( The Killer Bride )

Princess of Philippine Television – Janella Salvador ( The Killer Bride )

TV Supporting Actor of the Year – Tirso Cruz III ( The General’s Daughter )

TV Supporting Actress of the Year – Yassi Pressman ( FPJ’S Ang Probinsyano )

Most Popular Loveteam for Television – Bianca Umali and Miguel Tanfelix

Most Promising Loveteam – Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin

Most Promising Male Star for Television – Kyle Echarri

Most Promising Female Star for Television – Francine Diaz

Male TV Host of the Year – Jose Manalo / Wally Bayola / Paolo Ballesteros (JoWaPao)

Female TV Host of the Year – Toni Gonzaga

Best Acting Ensemble in a Drama Series – The General’s Daughter

MUSIC CATEGORY:

Male Concert Performer of the Year – Martin Nievera

Female Concert Performer of the Year – Lea Salonga

Group Concert Performer of the Year – Aegis

Male Recording Artist of the Year – Gary Valenciano

Female Recording Artist of the Year – Regine Velasquez-Alcasid

Most Popular Recording/Performing Group – December Avenue

Promising Male Recording Artist of the Year – Anthony Rosaldo

Promising Female Recording Artist of the Year – Maris Racal

New Male Concert Performer of the Year – Ian Veneracion

New Female Concert Performer of the Year – Kiana Valenciano

Promising Recording/Performing Group – SB19

SOCIAL MEDIA CATEGORY: