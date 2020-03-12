Trending Now

“Kapamilya Stars, nominado sa Gawad Pasado 2020”

thumbnail
Entertainment
admin

“Kapamilya Stars, nominado sa Gawad Pasado 2020”

Angat ang galing ng mga bituin ng ABS-CBN sa Gawad Pasado 2020.

Pasado ang ilang mga Kapamilya stars para sa 2020 Gawad PASADO Awards.

Ito ang ika-22 edisyon ng Gawad PASADO Awards (Pampelikulang Samahan ng mga Dalubhasa), na taon-taon nagbibigay pag kilala sa mga natatanging ambag at husay ng mga bituin sa pangunguna ng mga grupo ng educators sa Pilipinas.

At ngayong taon, angat naman ang husay ng Kapamilya stars na kinabibilangan nina Charo Santos, Bea Alonzo, Kathryn Bernardo, Judy Ann Santos at Angelica Panganiban na maglalaban laban sa pagka Best Actress.

Nagningning rin ang mga pelikulang PASADO na tatak Kapamilya tulad ng “Hello, Love, Goodbye”, “Eerie”, at “Unbreakable”.

Ang Gawad PASADO Awards ay gaganapin sa darating na May 16, 2020 sa Philippine Normal University.

Narito ang buong listahan ng nga nominado: 

PinakaPASADOng Pelikula

Alpha, The Right to Kill – Centerstage Productions

Mindanao -Centerstage Productions

Hello, Love, Goodbye – Star Cinema Productions

Edward- Cinemalaya, Foundation, Outpost Visual Frontier, Viva Films

Babae at Baril – Epic Media

Guerero Dos – EBC Films

Eerie –  Star Cinema Productions

Unbreakable -Star Cinema Productions

Just a Stranger -Viva Films

Pandanggo sa hukay- Cinemalaya Foundation, Grand Larain Productions

PinakaPASADOng Aktor

Alden Richards – Hello, Love, Goodbye

Allen Dizon – Alpha,The Right to Kill

Allen Dizon -Mindanao

Louise Abuel – Edward

Julius Sobenorio –  Guerero Dos

PinakaPASADOng Aktres

Kathryn Bernardo – Hello, Love, Goodbye

Ella Cruz – Edward

Janine Gutierrez – Babae at Baril

Judy Ann Santos – Mindanao

Charo Santos-Concio – Eerie

Angelica Panganiban – Unbreakable

Bea Alonzo – Unbreakable

PinakaPASADOng Katuwang na Aktor

Elijah Filamor –  Alpha,The Right to Kill

Baron Geisler -Alpha,The Right to Kill

Joross Gamboa – Hello, Love, Goodbye

Elijah Canlas -Edward

JC Santos -Babae at Baril

Art de Guzman – Guerero Dos

Ian Veneracion- Unbreakable

PinakaPASADOng Katuwang na Aktres

Lovely Abella -Hello, Love, Goodbye

Yuna Tangog – Mindanao

Jalyn Taboneknek Perez -Alpha, The Right to Kill

PinakaPASADOng Direktor

Brillante Mendoza – Alpha,The Right to Kill

Brillante Mendoza – Mindanao

Cathy Garcia-Molina – Hello, Love, Goodbye

Thop Nazareno- Edward

Rae Red-  Babae at Baril

Carlo Jay Cuevas- Guerero Dos

Mikhail Red-Eerie

PinakaPASADOng Istorya

Carmi Raymundo – Hello, Love, Goodbye

Denise O’Hara, Sarah Pagcaliwagan, Thop Nazareno – Edward

Brillante Mendoza – Mindanao

Rae Red- Babae at Baril

Brillante Mendoza – Alpha the Right to Kill

PinakaPASADOng Sinematograpiya

Joshua Reyles -Alpha,The Right to Kill

Noel Teehankee -Hello, Love, Goodbye

Kara Moreno – Edward

Tey Clamor-  Babae at Baril

Odyssey Flores – Mindanao

Mycko David- Eerie

PinakaPASADOng Editing

Diego Marx Dobles -Alpha,The Right to Kill

Marya Ignacio – Hello, Love, Goodbye

J.R. Cabrera & Thop Nazareno – Edward

Ilsa Malsi – Babae at Baril

Diego Marx Dobles –  Mindanao

PinakaPASADOng Dulang Pampelikula

Carmi Raymundo, Cathy Garcia-Molina, Ronalisa A. Co – Hello, Love,Goodbye

John Paul Bedia & Thop Nazaren – Edward

Honeylyn Joy Alipio –  Mindanao

Troy Espiritu-  Alpha the Right to Kill

Rae Red – Babae at Baril

PinakaPASADOng Musika

Jessie Lasaten -Hello, Love, Goodbye

Abet Alfonso & Amiel Tuazon – Guerero Dos

Pepe Manikan -Edward

Teresa Barrozo -Mindanao

Emerzon Texon -Unbreakable

PinakaPASADONG Tunog (sound effects)

Albert Michael Idioma – Alpha,The Right to Kill

Kaye Balmes – Babae at Baril

Aian Caro – Mindanao

Kaye Balmes – Eerie

PinakaPASADOng DisenyongPamproduksyon

Brillante Mendoza -Alpha,The Right to Kill

Alvin Francisco -Edward

Eero Yves Francisco – Babae at Baril

Brillante Mendoza – Mindanao

Ana Lou Sanchez – Eerie

Related Posts

Back To Top