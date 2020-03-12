“Kapamilya Stars, nominado sa Gawad Pasado 2020”

Angat ang galing ng mga bituin ng ABS-CBN sa Gawad Pasado 2020.
Pasado ang ilang mga Kapamilya stars para sa 2020 Gawad PASADO Awards.
Ito ang ika-22 edisyon ng Gawad PASADO Awards (Pampelikulang Samahan ng mga Dalubhasa), na taon-taon nagbibigay pag kilala sa mga natatanging ambag at husay ng mga bituin sa pangunguna ng mga grupo ng educators sa Pilipinas.
At ngayong taon, angat naman ang husay ng Kapamilya stars na kinabibilangan nina Charo Santos, Bea Alonzo, Kathryn Bernardo, Judy Ann Santos at Angelica Panganiban na maglalaban laban sa pagka Best Actress.
Nagningning rin ang mga pelikulang PASADO na tatak Kapamilya tulad ng “Hello, Love, Goodbye”, “Eerie”, at “Unbreakable”.
Ang Gawad PASADO Awards ay gaganapin sa darating na May 16, 2020 sa Philippine Normal University.
Narito ang buong listahan ng nga nominado:
PinakaPASADOng Pelikula
Alpha, The Right to Kill – Centerstage Productions
Mindanao -Centerstage Productions
Hello, Love, Goodbye – Star Cinema Productions
Edward- Cinemalaya, Foundation, Outpost Visual Frontier, Viva Films
Babae at Baril – Epic Media
Guerero Dos – EBC Films
Eerie – Star Cinema Productions
Unbreakable -Star Cinema Productions
Just a Stranger -Viva Films
Pandanggo sa hukay- Cinemalaya Foundation, Grand Larain Productions
PinakaPASADOng Aktor
Alden Richards – Hello, Love, Goodbye
Allen Dizon – Alpha,The Right to Kill
Allen Dizon -Mindanao
Louise Abuel – Edward
Julius Sobenorio – Guerero Dos
PinakaPASADOng Aktres
Kathryn Bernardo – Hello, Love, Goodbye
Ella Cruz – Edward
Janine Gutierrez – Babae at Baril
Judy Ann Santos – Mindanao
Charo Santos-Concio – Eerie
Angelica Panganiban – Unbreakable
Bea Alonzo – Unbreakable
PinakaPASADOng Katuwang na Aktor
Elijah Filamor – Alpha,The Right to Kill
Baron Geisler -Alpha,The Right to Kill
Joross Gamboa – Hello, Love, Goodbye
Elijah Canlas -Edward
JC Santos -Babae at Baril
Art de Guzman – Guerero Dos
Ian Veneracion- Unbreakable
PinakaPASADOng Katuwang na Aktres
Lovely Abella -Hello, Love, Goodbye
Yuna Tangog – Mindanao
Jalyn Taboneknek Perez -Alpha, The Right to Kill
PinakaPASADOng Direktor
Brillante Mendoza – Alpha,The Right to Kill
Brillante Mendoza – Mindanao
Cathy Garcia-Molina – Hello, Love, Goodbye
Thop Nazareno- Edward
Rae Red- Babae at Baril
Carlo Jay Cuevas- Guerero Dos
Mikhail Red-Eerie
PinakaPASADOng Istorya
Carmi Raymundo – Hello, Love, Goodbye
Denise O’Hara, Sarah Pagcaliwagan, Thop Nazareno – Edward
Brillante Mendoza – Mindanao
Rae Red- Babae at Baril
Brillante Mendoza – Alpha the Right to Kill
PinakaPASADOng Sinematograpiya
Joshua Reyles -Alpha,The Right to Kill
Noel Teehankee -Hello, Love, Goodbye
Kara Moreno – Edward
Tey Clamor- Babae at Baril
Odyssey Flores – Mindanao
Mycko David- Eerie
PinakaPASADOng Editing
Diego Marx Dobles -Alpha,The Right to Kill
Marya Ignacio – Hello, Love, Goodbye
J.R. Cabrera & Thop Nazareno – Edward
Ilsa Malsi – Babae at Baril
Diego Marx Dobles – Mindanao
PinakaPASADOng Dulang Pampelikula
Carmi Raymundo, Cathy Garcia-Molina, Ronalisa A. Co – Hello, Love,Goodbye
John Paul Bedia & Thop Nazaren – Edward
Honeylyn Joy Alipio – Mindanao
Troy Espiritu- Alpha the Right to Kill
Rae Red – Babae at Baril
PinakaPASADOng Musika
Jessie Lasaten -Hello, Love, Goodbye
Abet Alfonso & Amiel Tuazon – Guerero Dos
Pepe Manikan -Edward
Teresa Barrozo -Mindanao
Emerzon Texon -Unbreakable
PinakaPASADONG Tunog (sound effects)
Albert Michael Idioma – Alpha,The Right to Kill
Kaye Balmes – Babae at Baril
Aian Caro – Mindanao
Kaye Balmes – Eerie
PinakaPASADOng DisenyongPamproduksyon
Brillante Mendoza -Alpha,The Right to Kill
Alvin Francisco -Edward
Eero Yves Francisco – Babae at Baril
Brillante Mendoza – Mindanao
Ana Lou Sanchez – Eerie