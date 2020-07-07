Kapuso stars lead ‘One Heart for Baby Angelo’

Several Kapuso stars and comedians will perform live tonighton “One Heart for Baby Angelo,” an online fundraising concert to support the treatment of Super Tekla’s son.

Beginning 8p.m., Aiai delas Alas, Julie Anne San Jose, Christian Bautista, KylineAlcantara, Ken Chan, Rita Daniela, Kristoffer Martin, EA Guzman, BetongSumaya, Myrtle Sarrosa, Kim De Leon, Lexi Gonzales, Golden Cañedo, Garrett Bolden, Anthony Rosaldo, Hannah Precillas, JenifferMaravilla, Boobsie, and Kim Idol will join forces to help provide aid for the family’s expenses in treating Baby Angelo who was born with anorectal malformation.

Julie Anne San Jose PHOTO FROM INSTAGRAM/MYJAPS

Kyline AlcantaraPHOTO FROM INSTAGRAM/ITSKYLINEALCANTARA

Meanwhile, Glaiza de Castro and Boobay will host the online concert that will be live streamed on the official Facebook pages of GMA Network, GMA Artist Center, and YouLoL.

Those who want to donatemay send donations to Romeo Librada via BDO (Account No. 007920062982) and via GCash (09771355040). For donors abroad, the bank swift code is BNORPHMM.