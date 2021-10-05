Kardome Joins Intel Partner Alliance to Deliver Breakthrough Voice Technology8225.jpg

As an Intel Gold partner, Kardome will have access to innovative partner solutions and the resources to realize its vision of a new age of voice technology

Tel Aviv, Israel – Newsfile Corp. – October 5, 2021 – Kardome has joined the Intel® Partner Alliance. This new relationship will advance Kardome’s groundbreaking voice technology for the next generation of voice and speech recognition products.

“The Kardome team is excited about this partnership. We look forward to working with Intel® and its partner alliance in developing and promoting voice technology in any environment,” said Kardome VP of Business Development, Ohad Shemen Ariely.

Advancing Voice Technology Into New Frontiers

New machine learning technology from Kardome and Intel® partners will enable developers and companies to provide enterprises and consumers with unprecedented productivity by voice.

Intel® Alliance Partners include OEMs, solution providers, service integrators, manufacturers (such as ODMs), distributors, ISVs, cloud, and communications service providers, and those that provide FPGA engineering and design services.

Kardome will collaborate with alliance partners to deliver voice-activated technology that will enable consumers and enterprises to interact with intelligent devices in the home and at work simply by talking.

About Kardome’s Voice Technology

Kardome’s one-of-a-kind voice user interface (VUI) technology reduces background noise and provides personalized voice recognition input and audio output for various voice-based devices and products.

The differentiator between Kardome and other audio front-end solutions is its technology clusters speech signals based on location.

Its source separation software treats each person in any environment as the only person talking.

This focus sets Kardome apart from direction-based technology, such as beamforming, which provides limited performance indoors or in any closed environment.

Kardome’s VUI software provides clear, understandable voice and speech recognition in:

Consumer electronics like smartphones, computers, and TVs

Voice assistants and similar devices

Car voice recognition and infotainment systems

Video and audio conferencing platforms

Kiosks and interactive digital signage

Kardome transforms kiosks and digital signage into contactless interactive solutions.

Additionally, the patented technology provides secure voice interaction for enterprises that use audio and video conferencing platforms, speech-to-text, and similar platforms for high-level meetings.

About Intel® and the Partner Alliance

Intel® secures, powers, and connects billions of devices and the infrastructure of the smart, connected, data-centric world-from the cloud to the network to the edge, including the human connection and everything in between.

The Intel® Partner Alliance aims to unify all Intel® partners on a single platform to enable collaboration and innovation.

More information about Kardome: Kardome.com

Contact:

Laura Tate, VP Marketing

323-205-6436

Laura.tate@Kardome.com

About Kardome Technology