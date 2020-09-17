Trending Now

“Karen Davila anchors ‘TV Patrol’ again after 10 years”

thumbnail
Entertainment
admin

“Karen Davila anchors ‘TV Patrol’ again after 10 years”

Karen Davila was the anchor of the evening news program from 2004 to 2010.

Karen Davila joined TV Patrol on Wednesday, September 16, after ten years as a guest anchor.

The broadcast journalist admitted that she was nervous during her TV Patrol stint on Wednesday since it has been a decade since she appeared in the evening news program. 

“What an HONOR to be on #TVPatrol tonight with @kabayannolidecastro & @bsaguinaldo… Sa totoo lang, kinakabahan at nininerbyos ako nung una. I haven’t done #TVPatrol in 10 years and I haven’t done #Bandila in almost 7 months,” she posted on her Instagram page. 

She relayed that the last time she was in TV Patrol was in 2010. 

“I was last in TV Patrol 2004-2010 with Julius & Ted then moved to Bandila from 2010-2020 with Julius & Ces,” she relayed. 

READ: Karen Davila honors ABS-CBN Regional Group’s anchors and reporters

She added, “Noong nagkaroon ng COVID, the late night newscast went off air mid-March for safety reasons… hanggang sa tuluyan nang hindi na-renew ang franchise.”

Karen remarked that God indeed is full of surprises. 

“But look how God works. Eto at nakapag-sit in pa ako tonight! Talaga naman si Lord, puro surprise,” she stated.

“Taking it one day at a time. So happy to be with you in the studio again @kuyakim_atienza @gretsfullido  #sept162020 #abscbnkapamilya #livegrateful #istandinfaith,” she added.

Related Posts

Back To Top