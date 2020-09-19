“Karen Davila thankful to Matteo Guidicelli for showing ‘kindness’ and ‘care’ when her son suffered from seizure”

Karen Davila shared that Matteo Guidicelli and his wife Sarah Geronimo were in the lobby of their condominium when her son suffered from a seizure episode.

Karen Davila is thankful to Matteo Guidicelli who helped her family when her son David suffered from a seizure episode.

According to the broadcaster, Matteo and his wife Sarah Geronimo were in the lobby of their condominium unit when it happened.

“He was there in the lobby with Sarah during this experience,” the broadcaster revealed when she was replying to one of her friends’ posts on Instagram.

“Thank you, Matteo, for your kindness, your care,” Karen added.

The broadcast journalist shared via Instagram on September 14 that her son had a “full blown seizure” when she returned to their home from Sorsogon.

“Our son David welcomed us at our condo lobby… when out of the blue, he just started having a full blown seizure!” she shared.

“Now, seizures can be common for kids with autism but David has never really had them. He has only had one scary episode when he was 7 years old,” Karen added.

She extended her gratitude to everyone in the lobby that time for helping them. She also shared that it is her faith that saved David.

“Thank God for my husband & the first responders of our condo lobby. They were fast thinkers, equipped to assist & knew what to do to make sure he would stay alive. And all I did was shout the name of our Lord Jesus Christ non-stop, asking HIM to heal & save David,” she stated.