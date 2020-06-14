“Karen Reyes on losing her showbiz career upon finding out she was pregnant: ‘Sobrang takot ko’”

Karen Reyes said she feared she would lose her career in showbiz when she found out she was preggy.

As Karen Reyes marked another feat in her vlogging career for reaching more than 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, the former ‘PBB’ housemate released a new video where she unboxed her Silver Play Button and a question-and-answer session with her fans.

In the said video, Karen answered a variety of questions ranging from her first pregnancy while filming “My Ex and Whys” to quitting showbiz to plans of getting married in the future.

Talking about carrying her firstborn while filming “My Ex and Whys,” the actress shared her fears when she got drenched in the rain while shooting one of the scenes in the movie considering that she was two months pregnant at that time.

“Sobra. Lalo sa My Ex and Whys. Kasi nag-momorning sickness ako. Tapos siyempre first pregancy ko. Hindi ko talaga alam kung ano ‘yung morning sickness, kung ano ‘yung mararamdaman mo kung may morning sickness ka,” she said.

“Anyway, ‘yung time na ‘yun sobrang lakas ng ulan. As in. Kasi ang eksena namin papasok kami ng bahay. Siguro two months pregnant ako nu’n. Papasok kami sa bahay. Eh ang lakas ng ulan sa labas. So wala akong choice kundi magpa-ulan,” she added.

She went on: “Super dasal lang talaga ako na sana hindi ako magkasakit. Sana okay lang. Sana okay lang maulanan ang buntis. Kasi parang kinabahan talaga ako na baka mapahamak si Olivia – na mapahamak ‘yung baby ko. So natatakot talaga ako.”

In the same vlog, a fan asked her if it ever crossed her mind to quit showbiz after finding out that she was pregnant. But Karen, who relies on her career in showbiz as her source of income, said it didn’t.

“No. Kasi ‘yung showbiz, siya ‘yung source of income ko eh. So talagang hindi ko naisip na bitawan. Sobrang takot ko na baka mawala sa akin. Hindi ko pwedeng bitawan kasi mawawalan ako ng work,” she stated.

When asked if she and her partner Sarkie Sarangay plan to get married, she answered: “Ayoko lang mag-assume. Pero sana, sana.”

[embedded content]

Karen has two daughters with Sarkie Sarangay, the lead vocalist of the band Silent Sanctuary.