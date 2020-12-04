“Karen Reyes opens up about why she kept her motherhood a secret for almost three years”

Karen Reyes has no regrets about her decision to keep her pregnancies a secret.

Karen Reyes has long been rumored to be a mother, but it was only this year when she opened up about having two children.

While she has been more open about her being a parent since then, Karen never really spoke about her decision to keep her motherhood a secret.

In a “ Magandang Buhay ” interview, Karen explained what made her decide to finally reveal her secret.

Karen, who is in a relationship with Silent Sanctuary frontman and the father of her two children — Raymund “Sarkie” Sarangay — said she opened up to him about what she described as a missing piece of herself, for keeping her children away from the public.

Read: ‘Ako po ay ganap nang isang mommy’: Karen Reyes introduces kids for first the first time

“Actually noong nag-quarantine tayo, na-chika ko sa jowa ko na nalulungkot ako ganyan. Tapos sabi niya sa akin ‘bakit?‘ Sabi ko ‘parang may kulang sa akin.’ Marami akong struggle sa mahabang panahon pero mas pinili ko lang talaga na balikan lang din talaga kung sino ako,” she said.

She added: “Until one day parang nagising na lang ako na parang sobrang saya lang. Ang saya-saya ko lang.”

Karen went on to share that she never had any regrets about keeping her children away from the public eye.

Read Karen Reyes shares how she celebrated Mother’s Day: ‘This is my first Mother’s Day in public’

“Wala naman din pong pagsisisi na itinago ko siya kasi nung time na ‘yon ay sunod-sunod din po ‘yung projects. Hindi ko naman din ginusto na itago siya, nagkataon lang po talaga. Sumabay lang ako sa flow,” she said.

Karen gave birth to her daughter Olivia in 2017 then her son Lucas a year after.

It was in 2012 when Karen joined “Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition 4”