“Karen Reyes reacts to her old ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ videos”

Karen Reyes had the funniest reactions to her videos with Kit Thompson from their PBB days.

Karen Reyes went on a trip down memory lane as she looked back on her days inside the Pinoy Big Brother house.

For her latest YouTube entry, Karen opted to go back in time by reacting to some of the videos from when she became a housemate eight years ago.

Karen mostly reacted to videos featuring her funniest moments with Kit Thompson whom she said has eventually become a good friend of hers.

Fans of the show may recall that Karen and Kit were consistently linked to each other during their stay inside the house due to their unique friendship.

In the same video, she also shared how she auditioned for the hit reality show as well as some of her fondest memories back when she was still a housemate.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Karen was part of Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition 4 where she emerged 2nd Big Placer.

Karen, who now has two children, is in a relationship with Silent Sanctuary frontman Sarkie Sarangay