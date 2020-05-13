“Karen Reyes shares how she celebrated Mother’s Day: ‘This is my first Mother’s Day in public’”

Watch how Karen Reyes spent her Mother’s Day in her latest YouTube vlog.

Karen Reyes documented her Mother’s Day celebration with her kids Olivia and Lucas while in quarantine in her latest YouTube vlog.

“This is my first Mother’s Day in public and I am very happy and overwhelmed sa mainit niyo po na pag-intindi at pagtanggap po sa akin,” she said in the video.

Karen prepared a small inflatable pool for her kids to enjoy on Mother’s Day. They also had Korean food for dinner.

In the vlog, the actress also extended her gratitude to those who expressed support for her when she opened up to the public about being a mother last May 10.

[embedded content]

“Gusto ko po magpasalamat na nag-comment ng maganda at bumati ng Happy Mother’s Day sa akin,” she said.

Karen also gave advice to those who are scared to admit that they are going to be a mom.

“Para don sa mga natatakot din ngayon na magsabi or sabihin na magkaka-baby sila, gusto ko lang po sabihin na huwag kayong matakot dahil unang-una nandiyan ang mga pamilya ninyo. Ako sobrang pasalamat ko sa pamilya ko dahil kahit anong mangyari nandiyan sila para sa akin. At tsaka sa mga kaibigan ko sobrang pasalamat ko dahil grabe solid kayo, mahal na mahal ko kayo,” Karen said.

She also thanked her partner Sarkie Sarangay saying, “Salamat dahil naging mabuting ama ka sa mga anak natin.”