Kareo Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Its Cloud-based Clinical and Business Management Technology Platform

SANTA CLARA, California, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Based on its recent analysis of the North American ambulatory electronic health records (EHR) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Kareo, Inc. with the 2020 North America Customer Value Leadership Award. Kareo’s fully interoperable, cloud-based software suite combines telemedicine, EHR, and billing into a single, feature-rich technology platform. In addition to helping achieve efficiencies in care delivery, visits conducted via Kareo’s HIPAA-compliant telemedicine solution are fully reimbursable by private payers. Its dedication to offering unmatched customer services and anticipating and meeting industry needs give it a huge advantage over competitors.



2020 North American Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Customer Value Leadership Award

Kareo’s unified technology platform offers a full spectrum of solutions that connect customer data, monitor health changes, and engage customers proactively. Its powerful mix of clinical (i.e., EHR), financial (i.e., billing, managed billing, collection), and patient engagement and practice marketing solutions support independent practices in more than 45 specialties for over 55,000 providers across the United States. This platform is the first solution to support independent practices in managing their care with a fully certified and simple-to-use EHR. It is also easily configurable and connects seamlessly with billing systems.

“Notably, Kareo Telemedicine provides the U.S. telemedicine market with a secure and HIPAA-compliant video consultation tool for remote visits between patients and their physicians. Powered by agile cloud-based software, it can be remotely implemented and operated, without requiring a separate download of heavy IT applications,” said Koustav Chatterjee, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Kareo Telemedicine is fully interoperable with Kareo EHR and Kareo Billing, and users can seamlessly move from one module to another with ease.”

To complement its user-friendly and flexible platform, the company delivers above-and-beyond service to its customers with free onboarding, training, and support. Furthermore, Kareo assigns a Success Coach to its clients to ensure each customer understands its solution and gets the most out of the Kareo platform. This customer-oriented approach adds value to the customers’ operations and contributes to their sustained success. Moreover, Kareo proactively addresses the rising demand for mental health services by offering an integrated suite of functionality that helps to empower overworked mental health providers. As such, this enables mental health practitioners to focus more time on delivering quality patient care and less on administrative tasks.

“At the heart of Kareo’s market momentum is its commitment to optimize the breadth and depth of its platform to best address the workload of all medical practices. It constantly develops its solutions and expertise; specifically, it has been actively working on solutions for front-office station management, financial aspects of patient management, and telemedicine,” noted Chatterjee. “With exceptional product quality and a strong commitment to innovation, Kareo exceeds customer expectations and continues to dominate the ambulatory EHR market.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company’s unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Kareo is the only cloud-based, complete medical technology platform purpose-built to meet the unique needs of independent practices in more than 45 specialties and the billing companies that serve them. Today Kareo helps over 55,000 providers in all 50 states run more efficient and profitable practices, while delivering outstanding patient care. The Kareo technology platform is the first to help independent practices find more patients, manage their care with a fully certified and easy-to-use EHR, and get paid quickly, all in one complete and integrated package. Kareo has received extensive industry recognition, including the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, and Black Book’s #1 Integrated EHR, Practice Management and Medical Billing solutions, as well as ranking at the top of the Leader Quadrant in the FrontRunners Software Analysis of EHR. Kareo’s growth further demonstrates the expansion and vitality of the independent practice market in the U.S. With oﬀices across the country, Kareo’s mission is to help independent practices succeed in an ever-changing healthcare market. More information can be found at www.kareo.com.

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

