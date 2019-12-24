“Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza share ultimate Christmas wish”
Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza also share how they handle their finances at such an early age.
Blessings have undoubtedly poured in for both Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza this 2019, with the support of KarJon fans who make the effort to make them trend on Twitter every now and then.
With the former Pinoy Big Brother housemates and Sandugo co-stars finally earning their own money, they shared how they handle their finances at such an early age.
According to Mendoza, he’s saving up money for future investments.
“Iniipon po muna lahat ngayon for future investments,” Mendoza said.
Meanwhile, Bautista said she constantly rewards herself to “fuel” herself to work harder.
“Siyempre nag-iipon ako. Pero I make sure na binibigyan ko din talaga ‘yung sarili ko kasi para ma-fuel mo din ‘yung sarili mo na mag-work ‘di ba? So ‘yun. Parang hinati-hati ko po to my investments, sa sarili ko, sa needs siyempre,” Bautista said.
Asked about their ultimate wish this Christmas, Bautista said she hopes to improve in different fields so she could prove herself worthy of the things given to her.
“Siyempre I would wish for longevity dito sa business na ‘to. So ‘yun. I wish na we’ll stay, we’ll grow together and grow as a person. And more lessons and improve myself sa lahat ng skills so I can be deserving of my spot here [sa industry],” she said.
Mendoza seconded Bautista’s answer, saying: “More improvements pa sa lahat ng skills. Siguro more happiness,” Mendoza said.
Bautista also said fans can look forward to a lot of things from both of them come 2020 – with her and Mendoza claiming it as their year.
“Abangan niyo kami. We will claim 2020 as our year,” Bautista said.
“We will work hard for it talaga,” Mendoza added.