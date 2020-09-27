“Karla Estrada and Min Bernardo’s Instagram posts spark KathNiel wedding rumors”

Karla Estrada and Min Bernardo’s Instagram posts had KathNiel fans speculating.

Fans went into a frenzy after Kathryn Bernardo’s and Daniel Padilla’s moms made cryptic posts on social media.

On Saturday, September 26, Karla Estrada shared a snapshot of what seemed to be an elegant wedding invitation.

Meanwhile on Friday, September 25, Min Bernardo shared a photo of a gown.

Both mothers captioned their photos, “K N.”

Fans could not help but speculate if the said posts have something to do with KathNiel’s wedding.

Meanwhile, other fans are speculating that it has to do with the love team’s upcoming project.

Kathryn revealed recently that she is gearing up for a digital sitcom (situational comedy) with ABS-CBN .

“May inaayos kami actually under ABS, ‘yon ‘yung gagawin namin. Mag-start na kami i-tape ‘yung ilang episodes,” she said in an interview recently.

Meanwhile, for the movie she was supposed to headline with Daniel, Kathryn relayed that it is no longer pushing through this year because of the pandemic.

“May mga pina-finalize pa kung ano ‘yung magiging plans for the movie kasi na-cancel siya because of COVID. Kasi out of the country ‘yon and parang hindi magandang timing ngayon to make a movie. So basically, ‘yun pa lang sitcom,” she shared.