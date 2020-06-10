“Karla Estrada hits 3 million followers on Instagram”

Karla Estrada now has 3 million followers on popular image-sharing application Instagram.

In her post, the host posted a throwback clip of her at the beach as she extended her appreciation to all her fans and followers.

“Pa throw back muna tayo para sa masusugid kong followers! Super saya gawin toooo!!!!!! I’m sure tawang tawa ka dito sa pagulong ko. Yes tawa lang momshie! Kailangan natin yan sa mga panahon na itu. I love you all!” she wrote in the caption.

Currently, Karla is gearing up for the much-anticipated comeback of “ Magandang Buhay ,” which she co-hosts with Jolina Magdangal and Melai Cantiveros, via the new Kapamilya Channel.

Kapamilya Channel will be available starting June 13 on SKY, Cablelink, G Sat, and most member-cable operators of the Philippine Cable Television Association (PCTA) nationwide.