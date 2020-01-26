“Karla Estrada looks back at 29 years in showbiz”

Singer-host Karla Estrada took to social media to reflect on her 29-year showbiz career.

“Ayos! Naitawid mo!“

This is singer-host Karla Estrada’s short but inspiring message to herself as she took to social media to reflect on her showbiz career.

On Instagram Saturday, the “Magandang Buhay” host posted a picture of her as a young singer, above a recent photo of her performing in a concert, as she expressed how grateful she is to be a part of the industry for the past 29 years.

“Napakaraming pagod, hirap, saya at tuwa ang ibinigay sakin sa loob ng 29 yrs sa buhay ko dito sa industriya na halos kinatandaan ko na. Pero higit sa ano pa man, ang mga aral na natutunan ko ang nag-panatili sa akin at nagmulat sa puso ko kung gaano kahalaga ang regalong sining at musika,” she said.

“Pag aartista at pagkanta ang naging sandata ko mula 16 yrs. old. Hanggang ngayon ay ito parin ang aking mahal gawin,” she added.

Karla also shared her excitement celebrating her 30th year in showbiz one year from now.

“At sa iyo Momshie Karls… ayos! Naitawid mo mama! Isang taon nalang 30yrs ka na sa industriya! Concert na yan!” she added.