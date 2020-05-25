“Karla Estrada pens sweet message for boyfriend on birthday”

Karla Estrada couldn’t be more grateful to have her boyfriend Jam Ignacio by her side.

Karla Estrada had the sweetest message for her boyfriend Jam Ignacio whom she called “beautiful soul” on his birthday.

Sharing a photo and clips with him sweating out inside what appears to be a gym facility at home, the “Magandang Buhay” host thanked her boyfriend for being supportive at kind to her at the same time.

“Happy Birthday to this beautiful soul. Im so grateful for your support and kindness. After this exercise gawa ka pork steak ha! I love you! Happy Birthday,” she wrote.

Karla, who met her boyfriend last June 2019, opened up about their relationship in an episode of “Magandang Buhay” in November of the same year.

Earlier this year, rumors about the couple reportedly getting married made rounds online following an Instagram photo featuring two rings with the caption “soon.” The TV host has yet to address any of these speculations.