“Karla Estrada shares the political lineages of kids Daniel Padilla, JC ,and Magui”

Proud mom of four Karla Estrada proudly revealed the lineage of her children in her recent posts on Instagram. The Magandang Buhay host shared that her sons Daniel and Jose Carlito are descendants of the former governor of Bulacan Jose Padilla. She added that this is the reason they are kind and have a heart for helping others.

On the other hand, Karla shared that her daughter Magui with ex-boyfriend Mike Planas is the great granddaughter of Carmen Planas who was known as “Manila’s Darling” and councilor of Manila in the 1940s.

She wrote,

“Mga momshie eto naman ang Great Grandfather ng mga anak ko na sina Daniel Padilla at Jose Carlito padilla. Ang lolo Jose ni Daniel at ni Jose Carlito ay naging GOBERNADOR NG BULACAN noong 1928-1931 at muli ay nahalal noong 1934-1937 . alam na natin saan naggagaling ang pagiging makatao, maprinsipyo, matulungin at May puso sa kapwa si @supremo_dp at @sprakenheighten Ito ay nananalaytay sa dugo at katauhan ng kanilang mga ninuno na naipasa sa bawat henerasyon ng PAMILYA PADILLA. 🏻”

Mga momshies, alam niyo ba kung kanino nagmana ng beauty and intelligence itong daughter ko na si Magui? Well, bukod sa akin… hehe mukhang sa great grandmother niya rin ito nakuha. Aba, apo lang naman sa tuhod ni Ms. Carmen Planas si Magui! 🏻 🏻 🏻 Si Ms Carmen Planas po ang tinaguriang ‘Manila’s Darling’ at ang unang babaeng nahalal sa Capital City Municipal board ng City of Manila! Bongga! Isang huwarang abogado, pulitiko at nagseserbisyo sa bayan! San ka pa?! Ang wish ko lang, sana sa susunod na henerasyon, masundan ni Magui ang mga yapak ng kanyang lola Carmen! Go, Magui!!!! 🏼 🏼 🏼 🏼 🏼 PLS READ THE BIO OF HON.CARMEN PLANAS. Astig!!! Nakakaproud maging BABAE. 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻