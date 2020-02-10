“Karla Estrada surprises her youngest daughter Carmella on her birthday”

‘Magandang Buhay’ host Karla Estrada and Daniel Padilla give the celebrant a cake on her birthday.

Last February 8, Carmela Ford Tenorio, the youngest daughter of Karla Estrada received a sweet surprise from her mom and eldest brother Daniel Padilla when they surprised her with a cake when she officially became a teenager last Saturday.

Karla’s family friend and host Dj Jhaiho shared a video clip of the “Magandang Buhay” host and her family having a simple bonding moment at home through his personal Instagram account.

Carmela (whose nickname is Lella) is the youngest of Karla’s children. Her mom describes her and her kuya Daniel as the more “makulit” members of their family.

Having raised her kids as a single parent, Karla has never revealed the identity of Carmela’s father, but admits that their relationship did not work out because it was long distance in nature.