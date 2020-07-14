“Karma? Jinri Park defends job as a waitress: ‘I wanted to and not because I have to’”

Jinri Park says she’s living a happier life now more than ever.

When news broke out that she is now working as a waitress in Australia, a lot of people perceived her new beginnings as the world’s way of judging her fate in life.

According to Jinri, the reason she decided to share what’s she been up to since moving to Australia was to inspire other people. Instead, she received a lot of bashing — even calling her newfound life and career as “karma” for leaving her showbiz life behind.

“I just want to say that there have been media outlets from the Philippines reaching out to me about my life here in Sydney. It was to inspire others to start again but of course, with all stories whether bad or good, they are always haters,” she began.

Jinri, who is now working as a waitress to make ends meet, said she decided to do so out of her free will. And while her parents offered to pay for her tuition, she decided to charge her fees with credit instead.

“I just wanted to say, I chose to be a waitress and didn’t want to just be comfortable with what I have. My parents did offer to pay for my tuition and I could just easily get a student loan with my credit. But let me clarify that I chose to work because I wanted to and not because I have to,” she stated.

The former Pinoy Big Brother housemate also defended her chosen profession, saying there’s nothing wrong about being a waitress.

“All those people who are saying it’s karma that I’m a waitress now, I’m pretty sure there’s nothing wrong with having that job. I chose it because I remembered it to be enjoyable for me (I feel like I’m playing a real-life Diner Dash!). I think it’s quite fun and exciting, I don’t know why so many people have negative comments about it,” she remarked.

The 32-year-old South Korean model and actress, who recently got married, then went on to say that she’s happier now more than ever.

“Anyways, if you think that I’m currently miserable with ‘karma’ acting upon me, I’d just like to say I’m so happy now more than when I was in showbiz. I have a fun job, a great loving husband and a goal for my future! What more can a girl want,” she stated.

Expressing her gratitude to all the people who gave her messages of love and support, she stated: “Thank you again to all the encouragement people have sent their way! It’s really heartwarming to see some comments where you told me that I inspired you to start again like me.”

Jinri, who started her career as a DJ for Monster RX 93.1, also became part of the Pinoy Big Brother Lucky 7 in 2016.

She got married to her non-showbiz husband twice in Australia — one in December 2019 and another in March of this year.