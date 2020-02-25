Karnivool Announce 2020 ‘Sound Awake’ Anniversary Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 25, 2020

It’s been just over ten years since the release of Karnivool‘s seminal 2009 album Sound Awake, and now the band have announced they’re taking the album on tour.

It was a huge album for the band, being nominated for the ‘Australian Album Of The Year’ J Award back in 2009. It also spawned the singles ‘Set Fire To The Hive’ and ‘All I Know’, as well as fan faves ‘Goliath’ and ‘New Day’.

The ‘Decade Of Sound Awake’ tour will be going down in April. It will all kick off in Brisbane, before taking on shows in Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne. Finally, they’ll be playing a massive hometown show in Fremantle. As an added bonus, this tour will see the band play ‘Sound Awake’ in its entirety.

Check out full venues, dates and ticketing details below.

[embedded content]

Karnivool ‘The Decade Of Sound Awake’ 2020 National Tour

Tickets on sale 10am Thursday, 27th February

Friday, 17th April

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 18th April

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Wednesday, 22nd April

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 23rd April

Festival Hall, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 24th April

Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle

Tickets: Official Website