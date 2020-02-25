Karnivool Announce 2020 ‘Sound Awake’ Anniversary Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 25, 2020
It’s been just over ten years since the release of Karnivool‘s seminal 2009 album Sound Awake, and now the band have announced they’re taking the album on tour.
It was a huge album for the band, being nominated for the ‘Australian Album Of The Year’ J Award back in 2009. It also spawned the singles ‘Set Fire To The Hive’ and ‘All I Know’, as well as fan faves ‘Goliath’ and ‘New Day’.
The ‘Decade Of Sound Awake’ tour will be going down in April. It will all kick off in Brisbane, before taking on shows in Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne. Finally, they’ll be playing a massive hometown show in Fremantle. As an added bonus, this tour will see the band play ‘Sound Awake’ in its entirety.
Check out full venues, dates and ticketing details below.
[embedded content]
Karnivool ‘The Decade Of Sound Awake’ 2020 National Tour
Tickets on sale 10am Thursday, 27th February
Friday, 17th April
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 18th April
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Tickets: Official Website
Wednesday, 22nd April
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide
Tickets: Official Website
Thursday, 23rd April
Festival Hall, Melbourne
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 24th April
Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle
Tickets: Official Website