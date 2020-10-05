Karnivool Announce Headline Shows For Western Australia’s ‘Back On The Road’ Tour

Perth faves Karnivool have announced a string of seven shows across their home state as part of Western Australia’s ‘Back On The Road Tour’. Scheduled for later this month, the tour will see them visit Geraldton, Exmouth, Port Headland, Broome, Kalgoorlie, Freo, and Perth.

Announcing the news via Instagram, the band wrote, “Since moving the Decade of Sound Awake tour to March, we don’t want to wait that long to play shows, even though we can’t leave our home state.”

“We’ve just spent weeks writing and demoing new music in Coolgardie and Fairbridge (regional Western Australia) and it sparked the idea for us to get on board and join one of the Back on the Road tours,” they continued.

“These shows are under current guidelines, so tickets are extremely limited – and on sale now from our website. Looking forward to getting back to it.”

Karnivool initially announced their Sound Awake Anniversary Tour in late February. Scheduled for April, the tour was naturally cancelled as a result of COVID-19.

It’s now been rescheduled twice, with the shows expected to go ahead in March of next year.

The Back On The Road series kicked off back in August. It’s seen Drapht and Spacey Jane play shows across the state as well.

Karnivool ‘Back On The Road’ Tour Dates

Tickets on sale now

Wednesday, 21st October

Wintersun, Geraldton

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, 22nd October

Exmouth Game Fishing Club, Exmouth

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 24th October

Pier Hotel, Port Hedland

Tickets: Oztix

Sunday, 25th October

Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome

Tickets: Oztix

Wednesday, 28th October

Kalgoorlie Boulder Racing Club, Kalgoorlie

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 30th October

Freo Social, Fremantle

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 31st October

Civic Hotel Milk Bar, Perth

Tickets: Oztix