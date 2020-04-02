Karnivool Announce New Dates For 2020 ‘Sound Awake’ Anniversary Tour

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 3, 2020
Karnivool’s celebration of a decade of Sound Awake was supposed to kick off in just two weeks. However, the national tour was postponed amidst COVID-19 concerns.
Now, we’ve received the rescheduled dates for September this year. All tickets for the originally-scheduled April tour will still be valid.
“Karnivool apologise to all fans affected by the postponement and are looking forward to celebrating their landmark album, Sound Awake, in full this September,” organisers said in the press release.
They’ll be playing Sound Awake in full, kicking off the rescheduled tour with a hometown show in Fremantle. Karnivool will then visit Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide.
Find all the rescheduled dates below and enjoy a listen to ‘Set Fire to the Hive’.
[embedded content]
Rescheduled Karnivool ‘The Decade of Sound Awake’ National Tour Dates
Tickets on sale now
Existing tickets still valid
Friday, 18th September
Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle
Tickets: Official Website
Monday, 21st September
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Tickets: Official Website
Tuesday, 22nd September
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Tickets: Official Website
Thursday, 24th September
Festival Hall, Melbourne
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 25th September
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide
Tickets: Official Website