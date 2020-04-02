Karnivool Announce New Dates For 2020 ‘Sound Awake’ Anniversary Tour

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 3, 2020

Karnivool’s celebration of a decade of Sound Awake was supposed to kick off in just two weeks. However, the national tour was postponed amidst COVID-19 concerns.

Now, we’ve received the rescheduled dates for September this year. All tickets for the originally-scheduled April tour will still be valid.

“Karnivool apologise to all fans affected by the postponement and are looking forward to celebrating their landmark album, Sound Awake, in full this September,” organisers said in the press release.

They’ll be playing Sound Awake in full, kicking off the rescheduled tour with a hometown show in Fremantle. Karnivool will then visit Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide.

Find all the rescheduled dates below and enjoy a listen to ‘Set Fire to the Hive’.

[embedded content]

Rescheduled Karnivool ‘The Decade of Sound Awake’ National Tour Dates

Tickets on sale now

Existing tickets still valid

Friday, 18th September

Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle

Tickets: Official Website

Monday, 21st September

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Tuesday, 22nd September

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 24th September

Festival Hall, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 25th September

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Tickets: Official Website