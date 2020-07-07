Kasabian Lead Vocalist Tom Meighan Has Quit The Band

Founding member and lead vocalist of Kasabian, Tom Meighan, has quit the band, with the official statement citing personal problems.

Taking to Twitter last night, the band made a brief announcement regarding Meighan’s departure.

“Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent,” the band wrote.

“Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track.

“We will not be commenting further.”

Meighan is one of three founding members of the band, alongside Sergio Pizzorno and Chris Edwards, who started the hugely successful project back in 1997.

Meighan told Sky News just last month that the band was ready to begin work on their seventh album.

“We’re going to try and make a new record as soon as we can but we can’t really do anything while we’re restricted,” he said.

The band’s most recent was 2017’s Crying Out Loud, lead by single ‘You’re In Love With A Psycho’.

View the band’s tweet below.