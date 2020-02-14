‘Kasambahay’ in Region 12 get pay hike

KORONADAL CITY—The wage-fixing body in Soccsksargen has raised the pay for household workers, or “kasambahay” by as much as 60 percent from its le­vel two years ago.

From P2,500 a month, the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) approved an adjustment that raised to P4,000 the salary of those employed in cities and first class municipalities, and P3,500 for other town classifications. The new wage will take effect on Feb. 23.

“The decision to adjust domestic workers’ wages was done motu proprio (of its own accord) by the board considering that the last wage adjustment was made two years ago and that prices and the cost of living have risen since then,” said Sisinio Cano, director of the Department of Labor and Employment in Region 12.

Cano noted that the last wage order was issued on Dec. 10, 2017, that set the monthly minimum wage at P2,500 for cities and first class municipalities and P2,000 for other towns.

Soccsksargen is composed of the provinces of South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani, and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong and Kidapawan.

Jessie dela Cruz, RTWPB-12 board secretary, said the wage order will apply to all domestic workers, whether on stay-in or stay-out arrangements, such as but not limited to general house help, baby-sitter, cook, gardener, laundry person and any person who regularly performs domestic works in one household or on an occupational basis.

Exceptions

Not covered by the wage order are service providers, family drivers, children under foster family arrangements, and any person who performs work occasionally or sporadically and not on an occupational basis, he added.

On Feb. 2, the P25-daily pay hike for minimum wage earners in the region also took effect and was implemented in two tranches at P15 and P10, respectively.

The daily wage now stands at P326 for those in the non-agriculture sector and P305 for those in the agriculture, retail and service sectors. The next P10 daily increase will begin on May 1, Labor Day.

