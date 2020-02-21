Kasey Chambers And Shannon Noll Lead Groundwater 2020 Lineup

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 21, 2020

Good news for country music fans, Groundwater Country Music Festival has revealed the lineup for 2020. Coming back for its eighth year, the lineup is lead by absolute star, Kasey Chambers as well as Shannon Noll.

The free festival will take place on the Gold Coast’s Broadbeach. Chambers and Noll will be joined by a bunch of country music talent like Sunny Cowgirls, Gina Jeffreys, and McAlister Kemp.

Groundwater Country Music Festival will kick off on Friday, 24th July and ends on Sunday, 26th July. There’ll be 110 performances across 15 stages from the (nearly) 50 acts on the lineup.

Speaking on the event, Kasey Chambers said, “I’m so excited to return to Groundwater this July! We absolutely loved playing to so many enthusiastic music fans at such a great festival last time.”

“It’ll be so much fun and is always such a massive party atmosphere.”

You can catch all the details below, along with a specially-curated Groundwater playlist.

Groundwater Country Music Festival 2020 Lineup

Kasey Chambers

Shannon Noll

Gina Jeffreys

Sunny Cowgirls

McAlister Kemp

Tania Kernaghan

Sammy White

Brad Butcher

Eight Second Ride

Hillbilly Goats

Jayne Denham

Kerry Kennedy and Double Barrel

Kristy Cox

Matt Ward & The Rising Sons

Melanie Dyer

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission

Route 33

SaltbushSix

Southbound

The Audreys

The Pigs

The Weeping Willows

West Texas Crude

+ More TBA

Groundwater Country Music Festival 2020

Friday, 24th July — Sunday 26th July

Broadbeach, Gold Coast

Tickets: Free