Kasey Chambers And Shannon Noll Lead Groundwater 2020 Lineup

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 21, 2020
Good news for country music fans, Groundwater Country Music Festival has revealed the lineup for 2020. Coming back for its eighth year, the lineup is lead by absolute star, Kasey Chambers as well as Shannon Noll.
The free festival will take place on the Gold Coast’s Broadbeach. Chambers and Noll will be joined by a bunch of country music talent like Sunny Cowgirls, Gina Jeffreys, and McAlister Kemp.
Groundwater Country Music Festival will kick off on Friday, 24th July and ends on Sunday, 26th July. There’ll be 110 performances across 15 stages from the (nearly) 50 acts on the lineup.
Speaking on the event, Kasey Chambers said, “I’m so excited to return to Groundwater this July! We absolutely loved playing to so many enthusiastic music fans at such a great festival last time.”
“It’ll be so much fun and is always such a massive party atmosphere.”
You can catch all the details below, along with a specially-curated Groundwater playlist.
Groundwater Country Music Festival 2020 Lineup
Kasey Chambers
Shannon Noll
Gina Jeffreys
Sunny Cowgirls
McAlister Kemp
Tania Kernaghan
Sammy White
Brad Butcher
Eight Second Ride
Hillbilly Goats
Jayne Denham
Kerry Kennedy and Double Barrel
Kristy Cox
Matt Ward & The Rising Sons
Melanie Dyer
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission
Route 33
SaltbushSix
Southbound
The Audreys
The Pigs
The Weeping Willows
West Texas Crude
+ More TBA
Groundwater Country Music Festival 2020
Friday, 24th July — Sunday 26th July
Broadbeach, Gold Coast
Tickets: Free