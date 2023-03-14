Kat Alano Shares Cryptic Post Amid Vhong Navarro Case Dismissal

Kat Alano Posts Cryptic Message Following Case Dismissal of Vhong Navarro

Model Kat Alano shared a cryptic message on her social media account following the case dismissal of Vhong Navarro.

With the dismissal of cases against the Eponymous Showtime Host, the former VJ, and model rushed to Twitter and sent a strange message. The Supreme Court’s Third Division recently issued an order dismissing the r6pe and acts of lasciviousness allegations brought against actor-host Vhong Navarro.

This is because there is no likely cause. On Monday, March 13, the 43-page judgement was made public. The order was issued because it was determined that the DOJ did not conduct grave abuse of discretion in dismissing the raps filed by model Deniece Cornejo.

The ruling was written by Associate Justice Henri Jean Paul Inting and concurred in by Justices Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, Samuel Gaerlan, Japar Dimaampao, and Maria Filomena Singh. It also listed the flaws in Cornejo’s three affidavits against Navarro.

However, following the rejection of Denice’s allegations against Vhong Navarro, former VJ and model Kat Alano, who had been critical of the actor-TV host, took to Twitter and left a mysterious message. Kat tweeted about people who will support you even if you are incorrect.

“So you gotta have frieeeends,” she said. “Friends in all the right places, even when you’re wrong,” she added in her tweet.

So you gotta have frieeeends… Friends in all the right places, even when you’re wrong. — Breaking free (@katalano) March 13, 2023

Taguig Metropolitan Court previously issued an arrest warrant for Vhong Navarro in connection with the cases filed by Deniece Cornejo. He voluntarily turned himself into the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and posted bail in the matter of acts of lasciviousness.

