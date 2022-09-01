Kate Bush Is Reissuing ‘Running Up That Hill’ As A CD Single For The First Time

Kate Bush is continuing to celebrate the newfound success of ‘Running Up That Hill’, reissuing the track as a CD single. The 2022 reissue marks the first time that the single has been released in such a manner.

The new CD is officially released today, though pre-orders are still available via the Rhino Entertainment website. The two-track single packages ‘Running Up That Hill’ with its original vinyl B-side, ‘Under The Ivy’, and features a faithful recreation of the artwork that adorned the record upon its 1985 release.

Kate Bush – ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’

[embedded content]

In recent months, Kate Bush’s beloved track has become one of the year’s most ubiquitous, and surprising, hits. Originally released on her 1985 album Hounds Of Love and reaching the top ten in global charts, the track received a newfound lease on life after it was used repeatedly in the recent series of Stranger Things.

Since then, the track has gone on to reach number one in Australia and other countries, including Bush’s native UK, where it became her first chart-topping single in 44 years. Bush also emerged from her semi-reclusive state to share a statement on the track’s popularity, even taking part in an interview with BBC Radio 4 to discuss its resurgence.

“What’s really wonderful, I think, is this is a whole new audience who, in a lot of cases, have never heard of me and I love that,” she explained. “The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it is… well, I think it’s very special.”

The reissue of the track as a CD single also plays into the reported ‘CD revival’ that has overtaken the music world in recent years. In the first three quarters of 2021 in the UK, CD singles reported sales of 60,000 thanks to names like Ed Sheeran, ABBA, and Olivia Rodrigo returning to the format.

