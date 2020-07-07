“Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla share their dream business as a couple”

Celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla have plenty of items on their wish list for the future.

Among them is to open a breakfast place together, the two revealed during a fan session for Star Magic’s Love From Home series, which streamed live on Facebook on Saturday, July 4.

Saan na tayo? A post shared by DP (@supremo_dp) on Jan 20, 2019 at 11:13am PST

“Dream namin ni DJ na magkaroon ng breakfast place,” said Kathryn.

“Dream ko kasi magkaroon kami ng parang boutique hotel at farm. Ako manage nun, Ako magluluto. Gagawa ako ng mga rice bowls, ganyan. Tapos siya, tutugtog lang siya doon,” she added.

The actress said she imagines accepting only a limited number of guests so they could have the best experience.

“Pagluluto namin sila, ganoon lang. Someday. Iyan goal natin,” added Daniel.

The two are already business partners.

Last October, they opened their first business venture as a couple — a barber shop named Barbero Blues, which is located at The Block, SM North EDSA in Quezon City.

During the fan session, the two also talked about their dream of sharing a home in the future.

“Yeah. Siyempre dream namin iyong bahay namin in the future, pero hindi pa naman talaga iyon mangyayari kasi it’s too early,” said Kathryn.

“Pero, of course, nandun iyon sa wishlist namin,” she added.

This is not the first time that Kathryn and Daniel opened up about their future plans as a couple.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Daniel said that it’s one of the reasons why he and Kathryn keep on working hard while they still can.

“Kaya nga tayo nagtatrabaho, kaya nga tayo pumirma ngayon dahil mayroon tayong kailangang asikasuhin for the future. Kailangan nating gawin na ngayon para sa panahong gusto mo na rumelaks, puwede mo na alagaan ang sarili mo, at siyempre ang partner mo,” he said.

It was in 2018 when Kathryn and Daniel finally confirmed being a couple after years of speculation on the status of their relationship.

The two celebrated their eight anniversary as a couple last May.