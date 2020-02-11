“Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla share their secret to a stronger relationship”

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla gave some insights to how their relationship works.

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are back together onscreen to work on a project titled “After Forever” and will be directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina.

READ: Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla to shoot new movie “After Forever” in San Francisco

During Star Cinema’s announcement, the couple was asked about how their relationship got stronger after years of dating. This comes after several love teams in the entertainment industry have broken up.

“Pinipili maging matibay. Parati naman ‘yun yung choice, gusto namin pareho magtagal, gusto magwork. Kasi kung may isa namang ayaw na ‘di pwedeng isa lang so two-way siya parati,” Kathryn said.

WATCH: TWBA: KathNiel, ibinahagi ang sikreto ng kanilang relasyon sa kabila ng mga hiwalayan ng ibang love teams

Daniel echoed his girlfriend’s statement and said, “Give and take siya, gano’n talaga. Nandoon ‘yung growth. We have to realize din kung para saan, hindi ka pwede magdamot kaya nga siya partnership ‘di ba? Love team ‘di ba? ‘Wag natin kalimutan ‘yung team.”

For Daniel, he also felt grateful to those who supported and guided them in being in a relationship.

“Kami ni Kathryn talagang swerte lang kami at may mga tao na naggabay sa amin.”

After Forever is Kathryn and Daniel’s comeback movie. The Kapamilya stars have also worked with the seasoned director in their last film The Hows of Us in 2018 while Kathryn had recently worked with director Cathy in the 2019 blockbuster film Hello, Love, Goodbye.