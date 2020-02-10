“Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla to shoot new movie “After Forever” in San Francisco”

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are headlining a new movie this year with director Cathy Garcia-Molina.

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are set to return to the silver screen in 2020 with “After Forever.”

Star Cinema announced on Monday, February 10, that KathNiel will be headlining the movie with Cathy Garcia-Molina as the director.

The couple’s last movie project was the “The Hows of Us” in 2018, which was a global success. Meanwhile, Kathryn starred in “Hello, Love, Goodbye” in 2019, which also became a blockbuster hit worldwide.

Daniel remarked that he is ready to take on the challenge for this new movie. “Lahat ng maibibigay, ibibigay natin,” Daniel stated.

The movie will be shot in San Francisco, California.