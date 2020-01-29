“Kathryn Bernardo celebrates birthday of niece Lhexine”

Lhexine, the niece of actress Kathryn Bernardo, celebrated her seventh birthday at Windford Hotel Manila on Sunday.

Her actual birthday was on Saturday, January 25.

In photos shared by Nice Print Photography on social media, the daughter of Kathryn’s sister, Chrysler Bernardo, was all smiles during her birthday celebration—an intimate affair filled with gorgeous pink decorations and stylish swan ornaments.

Here are some photos from Lhexine’s party.