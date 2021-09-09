Trending Now

Kathryn Bernardo celebrates ‘KathNiel’s’ 10th year

TopNews
admin

Kathryn Bernardo celebrates ‘KathNiel’s’ 10th year

KATHRYN Bernardo and Daniel Padilla have celebrated the 10th anniversary of their popular love team and their fandom, which both go by the name “KathNiel.”

Bernardo took to Instagram (@bernardokath) to list down what likes best about their solid fandom:

• Stands up for each other

• Protects each other at all costs

• The best cheerleaders

• Capable of giving so much love

• Inspires one another to be better people


.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

• United

• A fandom that has eventually turned into a family

• A fandom that I’m proud to be part of”

Bernardo then thanked the fans and wished them all a happy 10th anniversary.

In the same post, the 25-year-old teased a new project that will premiere on September 25.

The comments section was filled with anniversary greetings from actors such as Angel Locsin, Joshua Garcia, Loisa Andalio, Ria Atayde, and more.

Related Posts

Back To Top